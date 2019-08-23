|
Kyle Nicholas Dziuba
Formerly of Groton
In Our Hearts Forever
Kyle. N. Dziuba, age 36 years, died July 25, 2019 at his home in Landen, Belgium. Beloved son of Barbara Balligan (Dziuba) and Wayn Dziuba. Born in Newberry, Michigan, grew up in Groton, MA. Graduated from Groton Dunstable High School. He enjoyed sports activites for many years, soccer, ice hockey, and track, also fishing and snowboarding with his friends. In 2002 he moved to Belgium where he worked and lived and had the opportunity to visit other countries. He leaves behind his mother, Barbara and step dad Gregory Balligan of Shirley. Bother Keith and wife Kathrine (Amodeo) of Rochester, NY, brother Kraig Dziuba of Nahsua, NH, step brother Gregory Balligan of Townsend, MA, sister Caitlin and husband Christopher Pereier of California. Grandmother Annabelle Dziuba of Holly, Michigan. many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Lastly, his cat Bailey, a loyal buddy.
A memorial service will be held Saturday August 24th from 1-4 pm, at the Union Congregational Church, 218 Main St. Groton.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Aug. 23, 2019