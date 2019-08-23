Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Dziuba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Nicholas Dziuba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle Nicholas Dziuba Obituary
Kyle Nicholas Dziuba
Formerly of Groton

In Our Hearts Forever

Kyle. N. Dziuba, age 36 years, died July 25, 2019 at his home in Landen, Belgium. Beloved son of Barbara Balligan (Dziuba) and Wayn Dziuba. Born in Newberry, Michigan, grew up in Groton, MA. Graduated from Groton Dunstable High School. He enjoyed sports activites for many years, soccer, ice hockey, and track, also fishing and snowboarding with his friends. In 2002 he moved to Belgium where he worked and lived and had the opportunity to visit other countries. He leaves behind his mother, Barbara and step dad Gregory Balligan of Shirley. Bother Keith and wife Kathrine (Amodeo) of Rochester, NY, brother Kraig Dziuba of Nahsua, NH, step brother Gregory Balligan of Townsend, MA, sister Caitlin and husband Christopher Pereier of California. Grandmother Annabelle Dziuba of Holly, Michigan. many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Lastly, his cat Bailey, a loyal buddy.

A memorial service will be held Saturday August 24th from 1-4 pm, at the Union Congregational Church, 218 Main St. Groton.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.