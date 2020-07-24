1/1
Lori Ann (Heon) Bartlett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sterling

Lori Ann (Heon) Bartlett, 55, died at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Augsberg, Germany, the daughter of Joyce (Whitman) and the late Lester Nelson Heon. Lori grew up in Lunenburg and graduated from Lunenburg High School with the class of 1983. She has been a resident of Sterling for seven years.

Lori was employed as a document manager for Allegro Microsystems for nine years. She met the love of her life, Bruce Bartlett and the couple was married in 2016. Together they shared a love for the New England Patriots, their beloved cats, family, and taking trips on Bruce's Harley. Lori loved riding horses, crafting, country music and spending time with her son, Dominic and her grandchildren.

Lori was a thoughtful soul, always putting a smile on everyone's face and she will be truly missed.

Lori was predeceased by her father, Lester Nelson Heon in 2009. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Bartlett of Sterling; her son, Dominic Warr and his wife, Sunan of Bolton; her mother, Joyce (Whitman) Heon of Lunenburg; her sister, Christina Boisse and her husband, Paul of Townsend; her grandchildren, Leon and Natalia Warr; nieces, C. Marie Boisse & Vanessa Chase-Cook; and her cats, Colt and Rooster.

Bartlett

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. A funeral service honoring and celebrating Lori's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20th at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Hillside Cemetery, Townsend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/ or to Ahisma Animal Shelter http://www.ahimsahaven.org/donating.html. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit www.milesfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Lori Ann (Heon) Bartlett

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
July 23, 2020
Bruce - Praying for friends and family to comfort you,faith to uphold you,and loving memories to help you smile again in the loss of your dear wife.
Danielle Santello
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 18, 2020
I still cannot believe this is real..my heart has been truly broken since bruce emailed me that morning..weve been thru soo much together..always sisters at heart...i will miss you each and every day CP (nickname we both shared..cookie puss) i hope you and big boy ( her horse) are riding the wind like you did before...fly my angel...i love you..and i will see you in heaven someday my friend
Amy Johnson
Friend
July 17, 2020
Chris, Paul, and Family,

We are so sorry for your loss.... our memories of Lori are of her bubbly personality and beautiful smile.... may god carry you all through these difficult times.

Kathy & Les Perreault
Kathy Perreault
Friend
July 17, 2020
Lori was a great coworker. She knew that my favorite candy was chocolate. She would have a secret stash for me.
Tony Monti
Coworker
July 17, 2020
Lori i havent seen you so long We used to change ideas in our hobbies
and crafts we had some same interest i use to live down the street from her i moved out of state few years ago but she was fun smart and created she also made collars for cats she was creative the short time i had known her Her love for horses is truly amazing
joyce B.
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
The one thing everyone that knew her will remember about Lori is her smile. Even better because it always came with a bowl of candy in her office. And who can forget her love for the Pats and the full size replica of their Super Bowl trophy she made and displayed in document control.
She was a pleasure to work with and, to her family, I am so sorry for your loss. I hope your memories will give you some peace.
Linda Desautels
Coworker
July 16, 2020
The one thing everyone that knew her will remember about Lori is her smile. Even better because it always came with a bowl of candy in her office. And who can forget her love for the Pats and the full size replica of their Super Bowl trophy she made and displayed in document control.

She was a pleasure to work with and, to her family, I am so sorry for your loss. I hope your memories will give you some peace.
Linda Desautels
Coworker
July 16, 2020
I knew Lori through Allegro. She always had a smile for everyone. My sincere condolences to her family and friends
lana coppolino
Coworker
July 16, 2020
My deepest condolences to Lori's family and close friends. She was a pleasure to work with, always willing to help with any item no matter how small.
May your journey be peaceful and filled with love.
Mark Harbinson
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Anyone at Allegro who got to know Lori became fond of her within a very short time. She had an infectiously positive attitude that made every visit to her office a pleasurable one. Always willing to help and solve problems, she was a valuable employee. We are all very sad and are still in shock over her sudden passing. My condolences to Bruce, Dominic, and the rest of Lori's family.
Tom Kerxhalli
Coworker
July 16, 2020
My condolences to Loris family. You will be missed Lori! Thank you for all the help during the years we worked together. You always brought smiles to our floor. May Love, Kindness, Beauty follow you wherever you go on your next journey.
Baton Thaqi
Coworker
July 16, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Lori's family and friends. She was a much valued colleague for so many years. Will miss her.
Kathy Theophilos
Coworker
July 15, 2020
An earth angel was Lori. With eye's that sparkled & a smile that lit up her whole face. Her laugh would make you feel good. RIP my friend - Karie
Karlyn Derose
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved