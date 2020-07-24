The one thing everyone that knew her will remember about Lori is her smile. Even better because it always came with a bowl of candy in her office. And who can forget her love for the Pats and the full size replica of their Super Bowl trophy she made and displayed in document control.

She was a pleasure to work with and, to her family, I am so sorry for your loss. I hope your memories will give you some peace.

Linda Desautels

Coworker