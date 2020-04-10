|
|
Marilyn Milan Kab
April 24, 1939 - March 27, 2020
Marilyn Milan Kab died suddenly at home in
San Diego, California.
Born in Groton, Massachusetts and raised in nearby Pepperell, Marilyn enjoyed the life of a small-town girl, growing up in mid-century America. As a young girl, she enjoyed swimming in the local swimming hole, attending mass every week, being the big sister to her three brothers, and making lifelong friends from among her Groton Street Elementary schoolmates. Marilyn loved her hometown and its citizens, developing a lifelong interest in the local history and customs.
Marilyn graduated from Pepperell High School in 1957 and as soon as possible moved to the big city of Boston, where she found employment at MIT as a skilled executive secretary. In 1975, she relocated to California, where she met the love of her life, Sam Kab. They married in 1977 and settled in San Diego. She worked as an administrative assistant at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and laterat Qualcomm until her retirement.
In retirement, Marilyn and Sam enjoyed traveling back to New England to visit friends and family. They especially enjoyed taking part in the Pepperell Memorial Day parade, with Sam marching with the Pepperell VFW Post 3291 and Marilyn as an enthusiastic Life Member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, cheering from the sidelines.At home in San Diego, they enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors, refreshing themselves at Carleton Oaks Country Club, always seated at "their" special table.
She was very happily married to Sam Kab until his death in 2018. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Arthur Milan and mother, Mary Helen Milan nee Jastrab. Her brother Robert Milan and niece Michele Milanalso proceeded her in death. She is survived by her brothers Tom (Ellie) Milan of Hollis, New Hampshire and Michael (Betsy) of Vallejo, California, her nieces Laurie, JoAnne, Karen, Christine (Ted), and Lisa, her maternal aunt and uncle Florence and John Deeof Pepperell, Sam's sisters JoAnne Paine (Henry) and Karen Watts (Daryl) as well as numerous cousins located throughout the United States.
Her remains will be interred next to those of her husband at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. Due to the current national health crisis, no memorial services are planned at this time. When local services can be held, they will be announced.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Apr. 10, 2020