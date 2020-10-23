1/1
Mary M. McHugh
Pepperell

Mary M. (Finnegan) McHugh, 90, a resident of Jensen Beach, FL and a former Chelmsford and Pepperell resident, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William F. McHugh with whom she shared 68 years of marriage until his passing in 2017. She was born on May 1, 1930 in Lowell and was a daughter of the late Timothy and Mary (Curran) Finnegan. Mary grew up in Lowell on Harris Avenue. She attended Lowell High School and graduated early with the class of 1946 at the tender age of 16. Mary wanted to go into nursing but was too young. She began working at the Courier Citizen, where she worked as a bookkeeper and met the love of her life. Mary and Bill married in November of 1949. Mary then worked full time raising their 10 Children. She attended many basketball and field hockey games and tennis matches over the years. Mary herself was a very clever tennis player. Growing up she played on clay courts and mastered the art of the spin serve. She played competitive league tennis in the 80s until she was sidelined with an injury. Mary volunteered in the town Pepperell at the voting polls and truly loved the summers spent in the company of her family and friends on Wilson Lake in Acton Maine. Mary leaves her 10 children and their spouses; Mary Ellen and John Scannell of Lynn, Margaret and George Adams of College Point NY, Martha McHugh Quinn of Ayer, Maura and Gary Baribeau of Wakefield, NH, William F. McHugh, Jr., and Sherry McHugh of Scarborough, ME, James and Ann McHugh of Greenfield, MA, Joseph M. McHugh of Lynn, Thomas and Kerry McHugh of Leominster, Andrew and Laura McHugh of Sturbridge, Anne and Edward Razzaboni of Hooksett, NH; 25 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; her siblings Ellen Leighton of Dover NH and John Finnegan of Rochester NY. She was pre-deceased by her brother Daniel Finnegan.

Visiting Hours

Will be held TODAY, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/memorial. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Nashoba Publishing on Oct. 23, 2020.
