of Ayer; 73
AYER
Michael Hopkins Ackroyd-Kelly, 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Ayer, Massachusetts on 12/23/2019 following a long illness.
Michael was born in Nyack, New York, the son of W. Howard and Frances S. Ackroyd-Kelly. He spent his formative years in the nearby community of Nanuet before leaving to attend college. He received and Associate degree from Alfred State College and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Horticulture from the University of Georgia. It was at Alfred that Michael met his future wife, Penny.
Following college, he moved to Massachusetts where he initially worked at Arrowhead Gardens in Wayland and later for United Cooperative Farmers in Fitchburg.
Since 1995 until his retirement in 2013 he was a co-owner of Littleton Farm and Garden in Littleton, Massachusetts.
Michael is survived by his wife of 50 years, Penny. He is also survived by his brother, Ian Ackroyd-Kelly (Elaine) of Hemlock, New York and niece Ashley Bradford, of Livonia, New York, sister-in-law Debi Jensen, nephew Daniel Jackson and niece Jennifer Jackson all of San Diego, California. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his younger sister, Robin.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PHA Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road Suite 1000, Silver Springs, MD 20910.
Funeral arrangements will follow " in warmer weather" with a Celebration of Life which was Michael's final wish.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Jan. 3, 2020