|
|
Nancy Kay (Fitch) Fox passed away on Saturday, April 6th.
Born in Trenton NJ on November 29, 1937, daughter of the late Frederic and Dorothy Fitch, Nancy graduated from Oak Grove School in Vassalboro, ME in 1955. She also earned degrees from UNH in 1959, and Regis College in 1983. Although Nancy primarily lived in New England, she considered herself a "Jersey" girl and always felt a special affinity for fellow Jersey folks.
Nancy leaves behind her daughter, Linda and her husband Jack; a son, Dave and three grandchildren, John, Caroline and Will, whom she loved very much.
Nancy taught in the special education department at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School for many years before retiring and focusing her hours as a substitute teacher at Groton-Dunstable Middle School, a receptionist at Rivercourt Residences, volunteering at an animal rescue and performing her much-cherished hospice work.
She loved her dogs and could often be seen walking with them in the woods and fields around the area. Her dogs meant the world to her and gave her much happiness over the years. When she was no longer physically able to have a dog, she adopted a cat, Ralph, who she affectionately referred to as "darn cat", but who she adored.
She was a long-time horse enthusiast; having ridden and owned horses from the time she was a little girl until several years ago when she took a nasty fall while on a trail ride in the woods and decided to "hang up her spurs" as the saying goes.
She was an avid reader, and more recently when she couldn't get out as much, enjoyed an endless supply of books to keep her keen mind entertained, thanks to the wonderful staff at the Lawrence Library.
Nancy was always up for a good game of bridge or mahjong and was very glad to be a part of the wonderful bridge group she played with.
She absolutely loved engaging conversations and was more than willing to discuss almost any topic; often, discussions would lead down unexpected paths, adding to her enjoyment.
Nancy was a fiercely independent, energetic, caring, opinionated, feisty, and engaging person who, above all, absolutely loved her family and friends. Services will be private and in lieu of flowers, she would have felt honored if you made a donation in memoriam to the charity that you best feel represents her. Suggestions include Pat Brody Shelter for Cats in Lunenburg MA, which is where her cat Ralph came from or Sato Heart Rescue in Milford NH.
Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Groton. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Nancy Kay (Fitch) Fox
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Apr. 19, 2019