Natalie 'Nat' A.
(Blood) Pillsbury
formerly of Littleton
BELMONT, NH- Natalie 'Nat' A. (Blood) Pillsbury, formerly of Littleton, passed away peacefully at her home on November 23, 2019 with her granddaughter, Kyla by her side. She was born on April 23, 1928 in Nashua, NH, a daughter to Charles Andrew Fletcher Blood and Lucy (Holt) Blood. Nat grew up in Pepperell, MA, where her family was an integral part in establishing and operating Pepperell Spring Water.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Nat knew that she loved to strike up a conversation and she wasn't afraid of debates. She earned her nickname 'Chatty Natty' because no matter who you were, she could find something to talk about and she would find a way to make you see it from a different perspective, even if you were reluctant to do so! Her goal was often to get you to crack a smile or let out a chuckle during time spent together and if she could do that, she considered herself having been successful.
Many of her successes in life came from raising her family. In 1950 she married Thomas Irving Pillsbury, Sr. and in 1951 they moved to Lisbon, NH where they founded The Pillsbury Funeral Home and Ambulance Service and started their family. In the 1960's they relocated to Mann's Hill in Littleton where they resided until the last 15 years of her life, when she moved to Belmont with her son, Michael.
Nat was a housewife and proud mother of three boys-she would boast of how fast she could iron a man's dress shirt from all her experience. Amidst being a mother, not only to her kids, but to their friends and the kids of the neighborhood as well, she also volunteered for multiple different establishments. Some of her favorite volunteer positions included different chapters of hospice as well as the Littleton Garden Club.
Outside of volunteering Nat enjoyed spending time watching the birds and wildlife, making concoctions in the kitchen to share, spending time with family and friends, and reading about the latest and greatest news of the world. She and Tom spent many winters traveling down to Florida in a motorhome to be snowbirds and share their smiles with another community.
While Nat enjoyed the company of friends and family to share some laughs or smiles with, she was not afraid to tell you when you had worn-out your welcome when visiting. She was often known for saying "alright, time for you to go, bye-bye now". If you told her to behave when saying your goodbyes, she would respond with "if I could not behave, I would love it". She was fiercely stubborn and phenomenally steadfast to that which she believed in. That doesn't mean she wasn't up for adventure though-at 83 years of age she ventured to get a tattoo of her own with her granddaughter Kyla and at age 90, she took a hot air balloon ride with her granddaughter, Cima.
Surviving family members include her two sons, Michael C. Pillsbury, Sr. of Belmont, NH and Todd A. and wife, Sue E. Pillsbury of Littleton; five grandchildren, Michael Pillsbury, Jr., Nicole Hanson, Kyla Pillsbury, Cima Pillsbury, and Dylan Pillsbury; five great-grandchildren, Kaycey Guertin, Rowan Hanson, Connor Pillsbury, Takoda Pillsbury and Nolly Pillsbury; as well as several cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas I. Pillsbury, Sr., brother, Philip 'Ned' Blood, son Thomas I. Pillsbury, Jr., and her grandson Casey A. Pillsbury.
Services will be announced and held at a later date. Please remember Nat by sharing a smile or laugh with someone, be kind, or by doing something to make someone's day.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Dec. 27, 2019