Patricia C. Hartwell
1930 - 2020
of Pepperell

Patricia C. (Chevrette) Hartwell, age 90, of Pepperell, Massachusetts went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020 after a courageous four-week battle with COVID-19.

Patricia was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Helene (LeBrun) Chevrette of Shirley, Massachusetts. She was born on March 17, 1930 in Shirley, Massachusetts and made her home in Pepperell the last 50 years of her life. She was an excellent homemaker and later worked as a morning cook and then seamstress at Nashoba Hospital in Ayer, Massachusetts. She retired in 1993 and spent her golden years as a loving wife and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and opening her home with gracious hospitality to all.

Patricia was married to the late Myron E Hartwell for 63 years. She is survived by her five children: Mary Berube of Milford, New Hampshire and her children David, Jack, and Rachel; Jane Ford and her husband Rodney of Ayer, Massachusetts and their son Carlton; David Hartwell and his wife Rose of Pepperell and their children Erica and Brett; Diann Cahaly and her husband James of West Newbury, Massachusetts and their children Peter and Andrew; Charles Hartwell and his wife Kristine of Pepperell and their children Jaclyn and Charles J. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren: Nicolette and Jordan.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Donations in Patricia's name may be made to: Keystone Center 44 Keystone Drive Leominster, MA 01453.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Groton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Patricia C. Hartwell



Published in Nashoba Publishing on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Badger Funeral Home
45 School St
Groton, MA 01450
(978) 448-6782
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
I have very fond memories of working with Pat on my first high school job in the Dietary department at the Nashoba Community Hospital. My condolences to Jane and the rest of the family.
Tim Elmer
Coworker
