1/1
Paul H. Hawkins
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Winchendon; 64

Paul H. Hawkins Jr., 64, of 5 Bemis Road, Winchendon died unexpectedly Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 in Heywood Hospital, Gardner.

He was born in Nashua, N.H. on February 24, 1956, son of the late Paul H. and Christine (Martel) Hawkins and grew up in Pepperell. He had lived in Winchendon since 1985.

Paul had worked as a blaster for several blasting companies and had most recently worked at Thomas and Drilling Co. His hobbies were fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time at the lake house at Lake Watatic in Ashburnham.

He leaves his wife of 36 years, Lynn (Rioux) Hawkins; two sons, Joshua S. Hawkins of Winchendon and Matthew P. Hawkins and his wife Meagan of Winchendon; three grandchildren, Charles, Claire and Cameron; a brother, Harvey Donaghy of Royalston as well as nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Harry Hawkins and Karl Donaghy, preceded him in death.

Hawkins

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2020 at 6 P.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon. Due to the covid pandemic, facemasks and social distancing are required.

www.stone-ladeau.com.



View the online memorial for Paul H. Hawkins

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved