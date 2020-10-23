1/1
Phyllis Carkin
1927 - 2020
AYER

Phyllis Carkin died on October 17, 2020 at the Apple Valley Care Center in Ayer, where she was a resident for several years. She was born in Littleton on January 10, 1927 the only daughter of Anna Gladys (Taylor) and Edward George Seidl, Sr. Her parents called her "Philly". Before her marriage to Alfred Carkin in 1947, Phyllis and her birth family lived in Washtucna, Washington on her Uncle Ralph's wheat ranch, in Florida, but mostly in the East Main Street area in Ayer. While growing up, she enjoyed harvesting water lilies, fishing, and watering flowers at the Ayer Cemetery. During WWII, Phyllis volunteered with her mother at the Ayer U.S.O. She learned to play ping pong at the U.S.O. from a champion player but didn't disclose her skill until the 1970s.

Prior to her marriage to Alfred Carkin, she worked at the Sunshine Seed Company as a bookkeeper and as an usher at the Ayer Movie Theater. She spent many pleasant days with her nephew, Edward George "Eddie" Seidl III.

After her marriage, she and Alfred lived on Sandy Pond Road in Ayer. She and Alfred moved to Groton circa 1950 when they built a house on North Main Street. During her life in Groton, Phyllis' parents usually lived nearby. Her sister-in-law, Louise (Mrs. Frank) Scimemi lived next door. Phyllis and Alfred owned and operated "The Bike Shop" and "Al's Power Equipment" at their North Main Street address.

Phyllis spent most of her time working in the two businesses and raising her family. She was a homebody because she didn't learn how to drive a car until the 1970s. Her children benefitted from their stay-at-home Mom because she was always there to play croquet and badminton. She was very good at both.

Later in life, Phyllis and Alfred moved to Pepperell. She particularly enjoyed watching Jack LaLaine on television and taking long walks. The highlight of each year was her attendance at the reunions of Al's ship crew of LST 582. She really wanted to go to Hawaii but when the opportunity arose, she was too ill to make the trip.

Phyllis is survived by her three daughters; Sandra (Dr. Steven) St. Martin of Columbus, Ohio, Karen Doucette of Tyngsborough, and Donna Wyman (Mrs. John) of Pepperell and her very special daughter-in-law June (Lunn) Carkin of Pepperell. She also leaves numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Alfred, her parents, and three brothers: Edward Seidl II, Emerson "Dick" Seidl, and Lawrence "Larry" Seidl. She was very sad that she outlived them all. Phyllis was also predeceased by her only son, Alfred Carkin, Jr; grandchildren Brian Doucette and Christina Wyman; and great-grandson, Henry Stevens.

CARKIN – Phyllis Lorraine (Seidl). October 17, 2020. Due to current events regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private. Interment will be in Groton Cemetery beside her husband and son. Arrangements are under the direction of the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, PEPPERELL, MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online memorial.



Published in Nashoba Publishing on Oct. 23, 2020.
