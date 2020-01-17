|
|
Raymond T. Williams Sr.
Raymond T. Williams Sr. passed away the morning of January 5, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1947 to Valentine and Annabelle Williams of Ayer, MA.
Raymond was a longtime employee of Digital later Compact Computer Company and owner of RW Handyman Services of Ayer, MA which he retired from in 2016. He is survived by 9 brothers and sisters, four children, and 14 grandchildren.
A memorial service will occur at 12:00 p.m. on January 18th 2020 at the New Patriots Christian Congregation Church, 10 Wachussetts St., Fitchburg, MA. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Raymond T. Williams Memorial Fund c/o Bianca Nelson P.O. Box 132, Sharon, CT 06069.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Jan. 17, 2020