Raymond T. Williams Sr. passed away the morning of January 5, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1947 to Valentine and Annabelle Williams of Ayer, MA.

Raymond was a longtime employee of Digital later Compact Computer Company and owner of RW Handyman Services of Ayer, MA which he retired from in 2016. He is survived by 9 brothers and sisters, four children, and 14 grandchildren.

A memorial service will occur at 12:00 p.m. on January 18th 2020 at the New Patriots Christian Congregation Church, 10 Wachussetts St., Fitchburg, MA. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Raymond T. Williams Memorial Fund c/o Bianca Nelson P.O. Box 132, Sharon, CT 06069.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Jan. 17, 2020
