Dr. Richard E. "Doc" Brown, 85
Dr. Richard Eugene Brown, of Gloucester, passed away peacefully at the Lahey Burlington Hospital on Monday, June 17, 2019 after a brief illness, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Gloucester, Mass, on April 12, 1934, the son of the late Carlton V. and Marion (Call) Brown. He attended Gloucester High School and graduated in the class of 1952 and was the recipient of many high school awards including a Sawyer Medal, Bausch and Lomb Science award and a Bachelor Trophy award for commanding the best company in the ROTC program. He furthered his education at Tufts University in Medford, MA and graduated from the Tufts School of Dental Medicine in 1958. Richard was a dedicated dentist serving the Cape Ann community for 46 years between 1958 until his retirement in 2004.
Richard was very active in civic, fraternal and other volunteer services throughout his life. Giving back to the community was simply the way he lived. He was a member of the Tyrian Masonic Lodge and Aleppo Temple Shrine and co-chaired for 35 years a golf tournament held at Bass Rocks Golf Club for the benefit of the . He was a member of the Gloucester Rotary Club and served as its president for 2 years, and was named a Paul Harris Fellow for civic contributions. He was a life member of the Gloucester Elks Lodge. He was a member of the Bass Rocks Golf Club serving 2 years as its president. One of the highlights of his volunteer work was serving as Fundraising Chairman for the razing of the old Gloucester YMCA on Middle Street and erecting the present YMCA and then serving as its president for several years following its completion.
Richard's passion was golfing. He also had many interests that he shared with his family and friends throughout the years, including ski trips to New Hampshire, playing cards, boating, and enjoying the family camp on Little River, trips to the Bahamas and tending his flower gardens. He will always be remembered for his trombone and piano playing skills and his willingness to entertain everyone with little prompting! He lived life the way he wanted to the very end, including golfing 18 holes a day this past winter in the Bahamas. He was a friend to many and will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his sister Judith A Williams of Bozeman, Montana, sons David Brown (and wife Kathy) of Gloucester, Douglass Brown (and wife Lise) of Rockport, Derek Brown (and wife Tammy) of Deerfield, NH; daughters Dianna Monast (and husband Kenneth) of Wareham, MA, Deanna Duplak (and companion Joseph Blood) of Laconia, NH; step-son Eric Hutchins (and wife Julia McMahon) of Rockport; step-daughter Cheryl Emerson of Milford, NH; grandchildren Dr. Heather Marshall, Emily Durand, T.J. Marshall, Alexa Duplak, Jessica Duplak, Ashley Cosseboom, Daniel Brown, Corey Emerson, Sean Emerson and Samantha Dexter; and great-grandchildren Jaiden Brown and Isabelle and Raven Durand. Family pets (too many to list) always played an important role in his life. He was predeceased by his parents and two wives, Marilyn (Johnson) Perry and June B. (Forsberg) Brown.
A church service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Gloucester Universalist Unitarian Church located at 10 Church Street, Gloucester, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on his behalf to the in Boston: Development Office, -Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on June 28, 2019