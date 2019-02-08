|
AYER - Steven P. Docekal, Jr., 45, of Ayer, formerly of Poland, ME and Falmouth, MA died unexpectedly Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home.
Steve was born in Fitchburg, May 29, 1973, a son of Steven P. Docekal, Sr. and Paulette M. (Robicheau) Aragones and resided in Falmouth, MA and Poland, ME before moving to Ayer six years ago. He was a 1991 graduate of Falmouth High School.
Most recently, Steve worked at the O'Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center at Devens. Previously, he had worked at Pepsi and Archer's Mobil Station, both in Ayer.
He was an accomplished guitarist, a talented artist and enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog, Denali.
In addition to his father of Bangor, Maine and his mother of Ayer, he leaves his son, Steven P. Docekal, III of Ayer; two daughters, Samantha L. Docekal and Skyler L. Docekal both of Cape Cod; a sister, Julie Archie of Millinocket, ME and a granddaughter, Maddison Docekal.
DOCEKAL - Graveside services will be held 10 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Shaker Road, Shirley.
Steve's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Friday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer.
Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Feb. 8, 2019