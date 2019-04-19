|
Suzanne H. Olson
of Pepperell, MA; 77
Suzanne H. Olson, 77, died April 13, 2019 at her home following a brief period of declining health. surviving is her loving husband, Robert H. Olson, of 45 years. Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, October 2, 1941, Suzanne was the only child born to Robert and Laura Hawkins. Suzanne graduated from Arlington High School and later earned her Registered Nursing degree from Mt. Wachusett. Since 1973 she has resided at her present home in Pepperell, Massachusetts.
Suzanne enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, and spending time with family. Those who knew her treasured her kindness, compassion, patience, and generosity.
Besides her husband, Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Michelle Sturgill, and four sons: Michael Root, Max Root, Jacob Olson and wife Krista, and Robert Olson and wife Hilary. Additionally, she is survived by four grandsons and two granddaughters: Mark Sturgill and wife Jessica, Michael Sturgill, Mason Sturgill, Erik Olson, Molly Olson, and Olivia Olson. She also is survived by a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Sturgill. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Sturgill.
No services will be scheduled. Memorial donations may be sent to Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Apr. 19, 2019