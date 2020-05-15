Mrs Sullivan was a neighbor when I was growing up in Townsend. By neighbor I mean we lived 1/4 mile from each other. She offered her house to my sister and me to learn 4H sewing taught by Linda. I am still using those lessons while making masks.

The strawberries on the farm were amazing.

Mrs. Sullivan carries the distinction of making the best popcorn balls I have ever tasted!!

Linda and Rhonda I am sorry for your loss.

marie beauregard

Neighbor