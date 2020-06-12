Walter Thomas Richards, Jr.
longtime resident of Pepperell, MA
Walter "Sonny" Thomas Richards, Jr., 87 of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.
Sonny was born Wednesday, November 9, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts and he was the son of the late Walter Thomas Richards, Sr. and the late Mildred Margaret (Walker) Richards.
Walter was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather to which he was affectionately known as "Buppa". He was a longtime resident of Pepperell, MA until he and his wife retired to Cookeville, Tennessee in 1994. He worked many years in the construction and trucking business and in retirement enjoyed woodworking and farming. Walter earned his private flying license and enjoyed flying his own plane for a few years.
Walter served in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War, and was stationed in Alaska.
Sonny is survived by, 4 Children, Walter Thomas Richards, III and his wife Pam, Jean Gibson, Cheryl Bourque and her husband Stephen, Michael Richards and his wife Cheri; 19 Grandchildren; 20 Great-Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great-Grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by, his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn Anne Richards; 4 Great-Grandchildren, Anastasia LaRose, Thomas Joseph Wesley Wright, Hadley Richards, and Addyson Marie Wright.
Sonny chose cremation, the family followed his wishes, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Pepperell, Massachusetts.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Jun. 12, 2020.