Wesley Holmes Osborne Jr.
of Norwell
Wesley Holmes Osborne, Jr., age 96, of Norwell, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family. Loving husband of Barbara F. (Burney) and loving father of Gary H. Osborne and wife Joan of Norwell and Gail Bergin and husband Denis of Abington. Loving Grampy of Allison Quimby and husband Keith, Conor Bergin and Katie Bergin and great-grandfather of Emma and Sara Quimby. Brother of Miriam Allen of Norwell, Mildred DeFabio of New Mexico and David Osborne and wife Delleyne of Norwell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Osborne was a graduate of Norwell High School and Stockbridge School of Agriculture. He was a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. Mr. Osborne worked for many years as the Tree Warden for the Town of Norwell. He was a member and past President of both the Southeastern Tree Wardens and Arborist Assoc. and the Massachusetts Tree Warden Assoc. Wes loved golfing, gardening, hunting, and fishing.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Wes during visiting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 3-7 pm in McNamara Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rt 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell Center, MA. 02061. A Funeral Service celebrating Wes' life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 11:30 am in the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Wes may be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA. 02061 or to the Friends of the Norwell Council on Aging, PO Box 699, Norwell, MA. 02061. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Nov. 22, 2019