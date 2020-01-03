|
William H. "Bill" Noeth Jr.
of Ayer; 92
AYER - William H. "Bill" Noeth Jr., 92, of Ayer, died peacefully in Ayer, Massachusetts on December 28. 2019 surrounded by his family. Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary (Kiwaczynski) Noeth; his three children William Noeth III and his wife Anne, Michael Noeth and his wife Paula, Mary Slattery and her husband, Keith; his three brothers Richard Noeth and his wife Pat, Robert Noeth and his wife Joanne, Charles Noeth and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Peter and his wife Melissa, Alycia, Michael, Christopher, Catharine, Victoria, and Caroline, and great-grandchildren Lilly and Jack.
Bill was born on December 2, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Lavina (Mulhaul) Noeth. He enlisted in the United States Army on January 1, 1946 and served his country proudly for over 20 years. During his time in the service, he was stationed in Guam, Korea, Iran, Fort McClellan Alabama, Fort Richardson and Fort Greeley in Alaska, the Boston Army Base, as well as three separate times at Fort Devens. Bill attained the rank of Sergeant Major in 1964, and retired from the service in 1966, while stationed at Fort Devens. He and his family then moved into Ayer where he and his wife had lived for the past 53 years.
After retiring from the army, Bill held the position of personnel manager for Ames Textile Corporation in Lowell. From there he went on to serve in a similar capacity closer to home, when the Thomas Taylor Company opened Nashoba Mills in Shirley, MA in 1970. He spent almost 25 years with this company, soon moving to the main building in Hudson where he was appointed Vice President and General Manager in the late 1970s, a position that he held until his retirement.
In town, Bill was active in youth sports throughout the 1960s and 70s, including coaching Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball, and serving as the secretary/treasurer of the Ayer Youth Hockey Association during its first several years of existence. Bill also shared his time and talents by serving on the St. Mary's finance committee with former pastor Fr. Daniel Barrett for many years.
NOETH - A funeral mass will be celebrated 11 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St Mary's Church, 31 Shirley Street, Ayer. A reception will follow in the church hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to Nashoba Nursing Service and Hospice, 3 Patterson Rd. Suite 3, Shirley, MA 01464. The family would like to thank Nashoba Nursing Service and Hospice for their care. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Jan. 3, 2020