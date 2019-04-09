Addie Powell

Addie Powell passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She lived in New Canaan, CT for over 40 years with her beloved husband of 52 years, Bradford J. Powell, who predeceased her in July 2018.

Addie is survived by her son Adam Reid Powell, daughter-in-law Renée, and three beautiful grandchildren Kaden, Silas, and Willow. She enjoyed close family relationships with her siblings, Ivy Reid, Andrew M. Reid, and Robin R. Mickey, and Andrew's daughters Sarah and Rachel. Addie also shared her love with Oso, her beautiful 5-year old Newfoundland Dog, and Honey, her recently rescued 5-year old mixed-breed Dog.

Addie grew up in Harrison, NY and graduated from the University of Wisconsin where she met her husband, and they married in September 1966.

Addie had an illustrious career in the design and contemporary furniture field where, early in her career, she was a Vice President of Sales at Knoll International in New York before becoming a Partner and Co-Owner of Swid Powell in 1982. She and her partner, Nan Swid, launched a full range of architect-designed tableware, silverware, ceramics and glassware for use in the home, designed by the most celebrated international modern architects.

When her husband launched Office Insight, a start-up publishing enterprise, in the late 1980's, Addie kept the business side of the operation running smoothly in her role as Office Manager, contributing to its growth and evolution.

Addie held a special place in her heart for her large-breed dogs including Newfoundlands, Bernese Mountain Dogs and St. Bernards, many of which were trained as therapy dogs. Over the years she enjoyed volunteering with her dogs to provide emotional support to patients in special needs facilities.

Funeral service and internment took place at Mt. Eden Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made In Memory of Addie R. Powell to:

Silver Hill Hospital,

208 Valley Road,

New Canaan, CT 06840. Attention: Lyn Traverse or donate online www.silverhillhospital.org Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary