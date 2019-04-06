Ajay Teredesai

Ajay Teredesai, beloved husband of Monica Teredesai, and super Dad of Isha and Sahil passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Ajay was the son of Asmita and Arun Teredesai, and was born and brought up in Mumbai, India. He came to the United States in 1992 to pursue his MBA at Vanderbilt University, after which he worked at Cargill Financial as an Emerging Markets Trader. He went on to work as a Senior Portfolio Manager and then Principal at the Ellington Management Group in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. In the recent few years he was an independent investor and entrepreneur. Ajay loved mathematics, playing squash and had a passion for travel and good food. He was an amazing role model for his kids and extremely supportive of their endeavors. He was actively involved in BSA Troop 70 of New Canaan. His charm, quick wit and intelligence touched and connected him to people around him. A loving husband, father, son, brother and friend, he will be sadly missed. Ajay will be fondly remembered by his loving wife Monica, his daughter Isha and son Sahil, his parents Asmita and Arun, his sister Aparna with nieces Pari & Ruhi, and his brother-in-law Ameya and his wife Sarika, and their daughter Richa. A Memorial Service was held at the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or any . To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary