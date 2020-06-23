Allen Michael Saaf
Allen Michael Saaf, age 80, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton located in Ohio. He was the son of the late Allen E. Saaf and Marguerite K. Saaf, of New Canaan. Known to most as Mike, he was raised and lived in New Canaan for the first 60 years of his life. Mike attended New Canaan schools, Williston Northhampton School and Hobart College. He spent many years working in New York for J Walter Thompson, American Home Products, Uniroyal Tires, and Manoff Advertising. Mike then shifted to Real Estate by taking over the family business, Saaf Realtors, located in New Canaan. He was as an active member in various groups including Roton Point Beach Club, Ox Ridge Hunt Club (Polo Captain and New England Champion), Rombout Hunt Club, Lions Club, Men's Club, New Canaan Bridle Path Association, YMCA Health Club, and New Canaan Indoor Tennis Club. He was a longtime supporter of the local Town Players and in 1952 took the stage himself in the show "Life with Father." An equestrian enthusiast, Mike could be found riding in local and regional horse shows, as well as an avid participant in various fox hunts. Mike's love of the outdoors was apparent from his passion for sailing, swimming, bike riding, and skiing. In early 2000, he moved to Fort Lauderdale and joined a local real estate brokerage while spending his days swimming in the ocean or riding his bike. He is survived by his former wife Barbara Bonham also of New Canaan with whom he had three children: Shelly Saaf and husband John Talk of Southern Pines, North Carolina and their 5 children, Jason and wife Denise Saaf of Portland, Maine and their 1 child, and Jennifer and husband Chris Hudson of Yellow Springs, Ohio with 2 adult children; as well as 1 great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton and the Greene County ASPCA. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Allen Michael Saaf, age 80, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton located in Ohio. He was the son of the late Allen E. Saaf and Marguerite K. Saaf, of New Canaan. Known to most as Mike, he was raised and lived in New Canaan for the first 60 years of his life. Mike attended New Canaan schools, Williston Northhampton School and Hobart College. He spent many years working in New York for J Walter Thompson, American Home Products, Uniroyal Tires, and Manoff Advertising. Mike then shifted to Real Estate by taking over the family business, Saaf Realtors, located in New Canaan. He was as an active member in various groups including Roton Point Beach Club, Ox Ridge Hunt Club (Polo Captain and New England Champion), Rombout Hunt Club, Lions Club, Men's Club, New Canaan Bridle Path Association, YMCA Health Club, and New Canaan Indoor Tennis Club. He was a longtime supporter of the local Town Players and in 1952 took the stage himself in the show "Life with Father." An equestrian enthusiast, Mike could be found riding in local and regional horse shows, as well as an avid participant in various fox hunts. Mike's love of the outdoors was apparent from his passion for sailing, swimming, bike riding, and skiing. In early 2000, he moved to Fort Lauderdale and joined a local real estate brokerage while spending his days swimming in the ocean or riding his bike. He is survived by his former wife Barbara Bonham also of New Canaan with whom he had three children: Shelly Saaf and husband John Talk of Southern Pines, North Carolina and their 5 children, Jason and wife Denise Saaf of Portland, Maine and their 1 child, and Jennifer and husband Chris Hudson of Yellow Springs, Ohio with 2 adult children; as well as 1 great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton and the Greene County ASPCA. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jun. 23, 2020.