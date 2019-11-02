|
|
Andrietta M. Weber
Andrietta M. Weber, 90, of New Canaan, CT, died peacefully on Oct 9 at Norwalk Hospital.
The youngest of 5 children, Andrietta was a first-generation Italian-American raised by her late parents, Domenic and Teresa Mantovani, in the tiny western Pennsylvania town of Bessemer. She was an athletic child and head majorette of her high school band.
After living briefly in Pittsburgh, she moved in with her sister in New York City. There, she met her beloved husband of 60 years, Rudy, a new arrival from Switzerland, on a blind date. It was love at first sight. In 1963 they moved to New Canaan, where they raised
two sons while spending summers in Switzerland where Andrietta learned to speak fluent Swiss-German. She, along with her sons, was a victim of Swiss Air flight 100 hijacked to Dawson's Field (Jordan) in 1970.
Andrietta was a volunteer at Stamford Hospital as well as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan. She took great pride in tending to the sanctuary flower bed for many years. Andrietta earned a BA in Art History from UConn. She and Rudy were avid lovers of the arts, traveling all over to attend concerts, ballets, plays and movies. They were long-time season ticket holders to the Metropolitan Opera and later the Quick Center in Fairfield. They particularly enjoyed picnics with their grandchildren on the lawn for concerts at Tanglewood. They would also cover great distances to support their grandchildren's performances in show choir, marching band, dance, musical and classical theater and sporting events. Andrietta was also active at the Lapham Community Center, enjoying language and literature courses.
During their many global travels, Andrietta and Rudy stepped foot on all 7 continents.
Surviving Andrietta are her two sons: Roger (Switzerland) and Jeffrey (Elizabethtown, PA) with wife Laura, two grandchildren; Alexander (Dayton, OH) and Alicia (Boston, MA); nephew William Kroger (Newberg, OR), and brother-in-law Peter Weber (Switzerland). She is preceded
in death by her husband, her brother Dante and sisters Helen Kroger, Irene and Eleanor Montana.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11:00AM. Donations in her honor may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan Music Fund.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019