New Canaan Advertiser Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
1864 Post Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Bothwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Bothwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Bothwell Obituary
Angela Bothwell
Angela Bothwell, a 47 year resident of Darien, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at home peacefully in her sleep.
Born October 2, 1943, she was the daughter of Giovanni and Emilia Fedele. Angela grew up in Stamford, CT and graduated from Stamford High School. Married to Gerald Bothwell in 1963, they built their home in Darien in 1972 and created a lifetime of wonderful memories.
Angela worked at Time, Inc. and Pitney Bowes but her professional legacy will be remembered as one of the first women pioneers, starting in 1963, in both heavy highway construction and residential home building in Darien, New Canaan and Norwalk. Until her passing, Angela was the president of FGB Construction Company in Norwalk alongside her partners; husband Gerald and son Mark Bothwell, where the company flourishes today.
Angela was known by many, not only for her kindness, hard work and generosity but her ability to walk quietly and carry a big stick.
Above and beyond being a successful business woman, Angela's greatest achievement was, by far, her love for her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, partner and best friend to many.
Angela was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed.
Angela is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gerald Bothwell of Darien; son Mark (Tory) Bothwell of Darien; daughter Stephanie (Chris) Grillo of New Canaan and her beloved grandchildren Elizabeth and Will Bothwell and Alexander and Austin Grillo. She is also survived by her two sisters Mary Marino of Florida and Pennsylvania and Carmela Siegel of Florida; along with numerous in-laws, nieces and nephew.
Calling hours will be held at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1864 Post Road, Darien on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Angela Bothwell to Person-to-Person, 1864 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -