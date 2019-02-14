Arthur R. Cooney

Arthur R Cooney, 88, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away on January 29, at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Cumming, Georgia. Art was a resident of New Canaan, Connecticut, for many years before moving to Georgia.

Art is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan (Crosby) Cooney, and two daughters and their families, including four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Art was born on June 1, 1930, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to the late Grace Platt Cooney and Joseph Cooney. He was predeceased by his sister, Janet Cooney Kraynick. He grew up in Connecticut, attending Fairfield College Preparatory School and Fairfield University, and graduated from the University of Bridgeport, where he edited the Literary Magazine. Art served in the Air Force during

the Korean Conflict.

After a career in Corporate Communications, Art retired and spent many years teaching English Literature and Communications in local community colleges. He was active in sports his entire life, playing baseball and basketball in his youth, later coaching and helping with local youth teams, and following his grandchildren's teams and his favorite college and professional teams.

Art was a devoted family man and will be missed by his friends and family alike.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions may be made in Art's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a local community .

