Audrey Messinger
Knobloch
Audrey Messinger Knobloch, age 90, formerly of Stamford passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 at her New Canaan home with her loving husband at her side. Audrey is survived by her husband of 69 years, William Knobloch.
Audrey was born in Stamford CT. on February 5, 1929 to Earle and Ellen Olson Messinger. She graduated from Stamford High School, and then later went on to graduate from Vassar college of New York in 1950.
Audrey married Bill Knobloch on July 15, 1950 and moved back to Stamford in 1954. She was an active member of the Junior League of Stamford and the Stamford Garden Club. Audrey and Bill moved to New Canaan in 1989. They were both active members of the Woodway Country Club starting in 1956 and frequently enjoyed playing golf and bridge there.
In addition to her Husband; Audrey is survived by her children Carl W. Knobloch of Naples, FL, W.R. Knobloch III of Sonora, CA, and Ellen Louise Steinmetz of Manhattan Beach, CA. Audrey is also survived by her grandchildren Jennifer M. Knobloch of Wantagh, NY, William Carl Knobloch of East Greenbush, NY, Carolyn L. Steinmetz of Venice, CA, Laura A. Steinmetz of El Segundo, CA, Marie Magill Of Australia, and Mattison and Cooper Knobloch of Sonora, CA.
A private graveside service will be held in the family plot in Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan.
For online condolences, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in New Canaan Advertiser from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
