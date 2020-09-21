Barbara Bell

Barbara Mary Bell
Barbara Mary Bell, 93, of Ridgefield, formerly of New Canaan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late C. Edward Bell Jr.
Mrs. Bell was born in Cedarhurst, NY on October 1, 1926; a daughter of the late Amelia and Frank Fritz.
A resident of Ridgefield for the past 30 years, Mrs. Bell was an avid gardener and was a member of the Ridgebury Garden Club from 1994 to 2014. She would often participate in floral therapy groups at Laurel Ridge Nursing Home. She also enjoyed swimming, water aerobics and traveling throughout the US and Europe. She will be remembered as a loving and adoring mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Bell is survived by her children, Barbara Beaulieu, Edward Bell and his wife, Pam, Anne LoPinto and Mary Saccary and her husband, Mosey. Mrs. Bell is also survived by 9 grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Edward, Mrs. Bell was predeceased by a daughter, Christine Theresa Bell and a son in law, John Joseph LoPinto.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Dorothy Day Hospitality House - PO Box 922; Danbury, CT 06813, www.dorothydaydanbury.org/donate
. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.