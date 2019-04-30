|
Barbara Bruning Silge
Barbara Bruning Silge, age 89, a 30-year resident of New Canaan, passed away peacefully in her home on April 20, 2019. Survived by her children Anne (Kevin) Merz, Walter Silge, Carol (Rory) Boucha, and Christian (Janet) Silge; grandchildren Elizabeth, Alexandra, Mark, Nicholas, Andrew, Alyssa and Emily; great-grandchildren Carson and Sophia. Barbara graduated from Wellesley College in 1951. She enjoyed walking her basset hounds and volunteering her time at the New Canaan Library. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Lapham Community Center in New Canaan on May 7th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the New England Basset Hound Rescue or the New Canaan Library.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2019