1/1
Barbara McGan
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Potter McGan
May 30, 1937 - July 4, 2020Barbara Suzanne Potter McGan, 83, passed away July 4, 2020 in Branford, Connecticut. A native of New Rochelle, NY, she was born May 30, 1937 to Stewart Gordon and Mary (Wicks) Potter. She moved with her family first to Waterville, NY then East Greenbush, NY, where she attended Columbia High School.
Mrs. McGan graduated from Green Mountain College in Vermont where she was the President of the Phi Theta Kappa Chapter as well as the Chapter's founder. After college she continued to pursue her studies in chemistry and pathology with an apprenticeship at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy, NY. She would go on to become a certified Medical Technologist and research assistant to Dr. John Muntz in the Biochemistry Department at Albany Medical College. Her assistance and research led to the publication of several articles in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.
She married Dr. Robert B. McGan, her devoted husband of 61 years, in Albany, NY in 1959. They moved to Tacoma Washington for several years while her husband was in the service, then settled in Shrewsbury Massachusetts where they lived for over 40 years.
A vibrant, intelligent, and fiercely loyal wife and mother, she was the centrifugal force of the family and her children's most enthusiastic cheerleader. She was beautiful, elegant, and glamorous with an easy and joyful laugh. She loved Cape Cod, fresh cut flowers, hot tea and scones, her cats, waltzing with her husband, Christmas Eve gatherings with her extended family, traveling overseas, and all things chocolate. She was a foodie, a healthy one since childhood, and loved everything from lobster, to pasta, to coffee ice cream and never gained a pound. She took tremendous pride in her children and grandchildren and near the end of her life, fell in love with her husband all over again. She was also the keeper of all things, especially family memories, until her own memory faded.
She is preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Stewart Gordon Potter Jr. She is mourned by her husband, their two daughters, Tracey McGan Hamill (Robert) of New Canaan, Connecticut and Carrie McGan of Fairfax, Virginia, and three grandchildren, Robert B. Hamill, Jr. (Lauren), James P. Hamill and Katharine P. Hamill.
She will be interred in Paris, NY where her ancestors have been buried since the American Revolution. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clancy & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 27, 2020
Dear Bob,
I am so sorry to hear of Mrs. McGan's passing. Words can not express your loss. I remember so my times you spoke glowingly of her.

Sincerely, your friend at DDS,
Dr. Doug Poirier.
Dear Bob
Friend
July 27, 2020
Dear Bob,

Dr. Doug Poirier
Coworker
July 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies go out to the McGan family.
I used to work in the building Barbara lived in and she always kept my shifts interesting, to say the least. Her fun-loving, quirky personality and her clever, fierce remarks made Barbara easy to love. She gave lots of unsolicited advice to the young female staff, about everything from relationships to doing your make-up to education, anything.
She spoke of her family very often and told me countless times how much she loved being a mother, insisting that it’s the greatest gift in life. She told me about each of her children and all of their accomplishments. Along with her grandchildren, who she’d show me pictures of on a digital picture frame she had. There were a few times I had to unplug it because if I hadn’t, she would stay up all night watching the slideshow of photos and smiling; she thought it was the neatest invention. And the love between she and her husband Bob could put romance novels to shame. She was so proud to be Mrs. McGan.
Barbara was an extremely intelligent and beautiful woman who will be greatly missed by many, and absolutely never forgotten.
I will remember you for the rest of my life, Gemini Jack.
Stephanie Mirando
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the McGan family. I remember Barbara as a caring and supportive mother of Tracey and Carrie through their school years and beyond. The family is in my prayers.
Gary Mathieu
Friend
July 21, 2020
My sincere condolences go out to the McGan family during this difficult time. Growing up across the street from you, and growing up such good friends with Tracey, has left me with so many wonderful memories. Mrs. McGan was always so welcoming when I'd come over to play, whether it be lawn chess in the front yard, outside on the go carts, down in the basement, or just hanging out in the garage. Tracey, Carrie, Dr. McGan and Mrs. McGan are an indelible part of my childhood. Thanks for the happy memories, and peace to all in facing this loss.
In sympathy,
Peggy
Peggy Holdash
Neighbor
July 20, 2020
Such a lovely , gracious and elegant woman, I loved knowing her in my youth and was also always excited to see her and Dr McGan when I served them at legal seafood years ago... she was well loved and is in Carries face and some of Traceys demeanor, and in so many hearts and memories. I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of her makes me smile. Hugs to all.
Kimberley Knutson McMahon
Friend
July 20, 2020
Deepest condolences to the McGan family - and especially to dear Carrie. A loving, loyal and prodigal daughter and a true friend we all from her sorority at Lehigh University adore. Our arms are around you and Barbara is surely warmly and proudly looking down upon you and will always be alive in your loving memory. Love you Carrie! Xoxo
Margot
Margot J Garant
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved