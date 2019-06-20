Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Wood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Wood

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Barbara Brandt Wood

Dec 31,1921 May 4, 2019 New Canaan – Barbara Brandt Wood, a fifty-five year resident of New Canaan, passed away Sunday, May 4th in Palm City, FL. She was 97 years old, and in good health until the very end.

Born in 1921 in New York City, Barbara lived in La Jolla, CA, Bremerton, WA, Newport and Jamestown, RI. A passionate student and researcher, she graduated from Smith College in 1943 with a BA, and Harvard University with a Master's in fine arts in 1948.

She served in the US Navy as a Wave from 1943 to 1945 where she taught Ships, Aircraft and Ordinance Identification at the Naval Midshipman's school and then became a Cartographer drawing and updating Naval Invasion Charts in Washington, DC.

In 1945, Barbara married Leighton C. "Huck" Wood, a fellow Naval Officer and PT boat squadron commander who served primarily in the Pacific Theater from 1942 through 1945.

In 1958, Huck and Barbara moved to New Canaan, CT where Barbara lived until 2015 when she moved to Palm City, Florida. While living in New Canaan, Barbara was a member of the New Canaan Garden Club of America where she was the Conservation Chairman, Secretary and Photography Chairman. She was also a member of the New Canaan Historical Society and served as a docent for local school students at the Hanford-Silliman House.

Barbara was a member of the Board of Governors of the New Canaan Country Club and a member of the Conanicut Yacht Club in Jamestown, RI. She was an avid tennis and paddle tennis player, golfer and skier at the family ski house in Stratton Mountain, VT.

She traveled the world, often on archeological digs with the National Geographic Society, and shared her knowledge at the Wilton Senior Center, Waveny Senior Center and Lifetime learners at Norwalk Community College.

Barbara is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, six grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren: Christopher and Sarah Wood and their two daughters Meghan and Liza, Edmund and Christina Wood and their daughter Katarina and son Sebastian, and lastly Alexander and Bambi Wood and daughter Brooke and son Todd.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in Jamestown, RI in August of this year. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries