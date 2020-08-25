Bernadine Louise Stebbins

June 7, 1929 - August 13, 2020

Longtime New Canaan resident, Bernadine Louise Stebbins, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Meadow Ridge Retirement Community in Redding, CT. Bernie and her late husband Ned enjoying 47 years on Hickok Road raising a family of three children, mastering the art of gardening, transforming her home into a designer's masterpiece…and never turning down a good game of tennis.

Bernie was born to George and Bernadine Schildge in Oak Park, Illinois on June 7, 1929. Her family later moved from Chicago to New York where she grew up with her dear older brother, George. In 1948, Bernie met her future husband, Edward Stebbins, when she was attending Bennington College and he was at Williams College. On July 17, 1954 the couple were married in upstate New York at the Thousand Island Club, just as Ned was being inducted into the U.S. Army. With Ned teaching at the Judge Advocate General (JAG) School, Bernie and Ned moved to Charlottesville, VA before permanently settling in Connecticut in 1958.

Bernie was quick to say her birthday coincided with the Great Crash of '29…but that didn't stop her from taking a keen interest in stock picking later in life. But more than stocks, Bernie loved picking out vintage antiques, leveraging her early career as an interior designer in Boston and New York City. When she and Ned spent a couple years in New Orleans, Bernie prowled the galleries of Rue Royale searching for undiscovered French collectibles.

Around New Canaan, Bernie was well-known as an accomplished competitor in both tennis and paddle tennis, partnering with so many beloved friends at the Lake Club and Woodway to take home yet another title. Even after retiring from the sport in her late 60's, Bernie continued to ask where we'd hid her racquets.

Having enjoyed a full life of 91 years, Bernie leaves behind a beautiful family legacy. She is survived by three children: her daughter Victoria Frelow, and husband Fred of Nyack, NY; her son Charles Stebbins, and wife Annie of Fairfield, CT; and Robert Stebbins and wife Suzanne of Weston, CT. Her six grandchildren Hailey Heins and husband Greg, Graham and wife Shannon, Hayden, Derek, Annabel and Jamey…and her three-year old great granddaughter, Avery Heins.

Bernadine will be laid to rest in the Memorial Garden of the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield. Her family honors her beautiful life, well-lived and well-loved.



