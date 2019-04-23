Betty Ann Pascarella Frost

Betty Pascarella Frost, 60, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres, Florida after a long illness. Born on September 3, 1958 in Stamford, CT to Michael and Irene Balogh Pascarella.

She attended St. Aloysius School, New Canaan High School and St. Leo's College in Florida. She is survived by her son Michael Frost of Bonita Springs, FL and was predeceased by her other son, Ryan Frost. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Pascarella and sister-in-law Noel of New Canaan, nephews Joe (Ashleigh) Pascarella, Paul Pascarella and great-nephew Owen Pascarella.

She will be missed by her many friends at her Condo Complex in Lehigh Acres, where they gathered every evening to sit and talk. She will also be missed by her beloved cat "Mrs. Kitty". Thank you to all who helped her through her difficult times.

Interment was private. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2019