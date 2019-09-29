|
Betty Jean Jacobs
Betty Jean Jacobs (Farthing), 83, died peacefully in her home on September 22, in Roanoke, IN, surrounded by her family.
Betty is survived by her children: Cindy (Scott) Bognar, Sherri (Mohsen Gholipour) Jacobs, Jana (Kim) Elliott, and David (Diane) Jacobs; her grandchildren: Lindsay, Dana, Zachary, and Christian Bognar; Nicole and Bryan Gholipour; Spencer (Ashley) Elliott and Rachel (Kaleb) Carter; Natalie, Olivia and David Jacobs; her great-grandchildren: Jada and Ryder Patron, and Noah Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Ray Jacobs, sister Mary Schoeff, and brothers Donald and Rex Farthing.
Betty was born in Huntington, IN, on August 14, 1936, to Claude and Florence Farthing. In 1956, she married the love of her life, David Ray Jacobs, who worked as a mechanical design engineer. They lived in Bluffton, IN, Chattanooga, TN, East Hanover, NJ, New Canaan, CT, and Norwalk, CT. Betty worked over 25 years as Dietary Supervisor for Waveny Care Center in New Canaan, where she loved caring for patients and making them smile. Betty was happily married to David until his death in 1993. After David's passing, Betty lived in Beaufort, NC for many years, before moving back home to Indiana.
Betty and David started their married life in Bluffton, IN, where they were featured in the April 1962 Life Magazine. Their story endeared us to an American family navigating the financial realities of purchasing a new home while raising a young family. Recently, Betty enjoyed new-found national exposure by starring in several viral videos created by her granddaughter, Rachel Faye Carter. Millions of people viewed the fun clips of Betty's charm, wit and joyful spirit, and would comment that they wanted her to be their grandma, too!
Betty will be remembered for her remarkable kindness and generosity. She loved her family and friends deeply, and she had a gift for making lasting friendships wherever she went.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 29, 1:00 PM, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, IN, with a lunch reception to follow at Halls Guest House, 1313 W. Washington Center Rd. All are welcome to attend this celebration of Betty's life. Gifts in memory of Betty can be sent to LCC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry or . Flowers for the Memorial may be sent to 11123 Azbury Blvd., Roanoke, IN 46783. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019