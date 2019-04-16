Betty Kay

Elizabeth "Betty" Bastine Kay passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 5, 2019 at Brookdale Spruce Wood in Durham, NH. Betty was born on May 7, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY to Colonel Wilfrid Stuart Bastine and Dorothy Cummings Bastine. She attended Louisiana State University. A longtime resident of New Canaan, Betty was married to Dr. Stuart A. Kay and they raised their five children here.

While her husband attended medical school at Dartmouth College, Betty taught physical education and dancing class in Norwich, VT. In New Canaan, Betty and her husband were members of the First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. Betty was a member of the New Canaan Sewing Group and in 1976 was part of a group of women who contributed to a bicentennial quilt for the New Canaan Historical Society. Betty taught many sewing classes and co-authored two books, Quilting in Squares and The Art of Smocking. She was also an avid bridge and tennis player, and her grandchildren fondly remember many hours of playing cards, baking and creating sewing projects with her. She also volunteered for the Red Cross Bloodmobile for many years.

In 1994, Betty and Stuart retired to Center Sandwich, NH where they restored an old farmhouse. Betty is survived by her sister, Barbara Bastine Anderson: her brother, Andrew Jackson Bastine II, her sister-in-law, Jacqueline Kay Schlosser, her sons, David (Joyce) of Sarasota, FL, James (JoAnn) of St. Augustine, FL, Jonathan (Becki) of Norwalk, CT and daughter, Lynn of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter-in-law, Marianne Kay of New Canaan; her grandchildren, Andrew, George, Abby, Logan, Jenna, David, Jamie and Elisabeth; as well as four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Doris Bastine Wright, her son Andrew and her husband, Stuart.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, 178 Oenoke Ridge Rd., New Canaan, CT 06840. Memorial services will be private.