Carol Edwards Lowry

Carol Edwards Lowry, 85, of Vero Beach, Florida and Nantucket, Massachusetts passed away on April 28, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Originally from Staten Island, New York, Carol spent her childhood in Cincinnati, Ohio and high school years in the Philippines where her father helped start a manufacturing plant for Procter & Gamble after World War ll. As a graduate of The American School, Manila, she attended Mt. Holyoke College through her sophomore year and then traveled with her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Edwards, back to the states on a commercial freighter for several months throughout Asia and the Middle East, enjoying experiences she later loved to share with family and friends. Upon receiving her BS from Ohio State University, Carol managed a college shop for Federated Department Stores based in Oxford, Ohio where she met her future husband, Richard.

Carol and Richard raised three daughters together, moving initially from Ohio to Evanston, Illinois and then to New Canaan, Connecticut. When her children were young, Carol was very involved with her various church communities, both sewing for the churches' fundraising bazaars and actively running their libraries. In the early 80's, Carol started a custom-made women's swimwear business offering a much more relaxing and personalized experience for women shopping for a swimsuit. More importantly, the swimsuits fit the average woman better. She ran her successful business for about ten years with stores located both in Pound Ridge, New York and Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Besides being known for her creative and entrepreneurial spirit, Carol was also very athletic. A formidable opponent on the high school basketball team, she also played professionally after high school. She had the memorable opportunity to play with the visiting Harlem Globetrotters in an exhibition game in Manila and get an assist from Goose Tatum. While in Connecticut she took up curling and was the Skip for her local Darien team, ultimately taking her team all the way to the National Championships representing the New England area.

Probably Carol's greatest joy was her love of horses and the equestrian life. From owning her first horse in Ohio after college, a magnificent Tennessee Walker, to helping start a women's polo team at the Windsor Club in Vero Beach, Florida to casually riding Nantucket's beautiful trails and beaches, Carol was always most at home in the company of horses.

Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Lowry, and three daughters, Leslie, Jennifer, and Kimberly Coleman, a son-in-law, Paul Coleman, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Danbury Animal Welfare Society, 147 Grassy Plain Street, Bethel, CT 06801.



