Caroline Amelia Kelley
Caroline Amelia Kelley was born on March 1, 1934 to Angelo Muraro and Caroline Rucci. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY and attended St. Francis of Assisi Parochial School and Prospect High School where she excelled in academics and sports. When she was 16, she had to move to New Canaan, CT to live with relatives after her father passed away suddenly. She graduated in 1951 from New Canaan High School at the age of 17. She went on to study and graduate from Katherine Gibbs Business School and worked as a bookkeeper/accountant for most of her life, her last job being with Century Communications in New Canaan. In 1952 she met her future husband, Louis L. Kelley and after he served in the Korean War, they were married in January of 1955.
Together they had 3 children, Lorraine Kelley (Diego Coca) of New Milford, Carolyn Bernardi (Jim) of Newtown, and Edward Kelley of Norwalk. Louis predeceased her in 1993. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Kelly, Megan, Erin and Annamaria and one great-grandchild, Aria, her sisters, Claudette Kelley (Bill) of Danielson), Mildred Florentine of New Canaan, Lois Muraro (C.J. Elsishans) of Glastonbury, Joan Moreno (Joe Grills) of Newtown and a stepsister Ada McGrail (Dennis) of Portage, MI and step-sister-in-law Maria Moreno of Ridgefield and her best friends, Florence Gordon and Pasqual (Pat) Apuzzi. She was predeceased by 2 step-brothers, Ralph Moreno and Fred Moreno and long-time friend, George Smith.
Caroline loved to be around people. She very much enjoyed parties and get-togethers (especially with her family) and loved to dance. Her last 3 years were spent at the Marvin Congregate Home in Norwalk where she had many friends and enjoyed many activities.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Aloysius Church 21 Cherry Street, New Canaan, on Thursday, September 19th at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends and family TODAY Wednesday, September 18th from 4-7 p.m. at the Hoyt Funeral Home, I99 Main Street in New Canaan.
In lieu of flowers. donations can be made to Under One Roof at 60 Gregory Blvd., Norwalk, CT 06855 or Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810
Published in New Canaan Advertiser from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019