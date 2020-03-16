|
|
Catherine Clemens Scott Ritchie
Catherine Clemens Scott Ritchie, a longtime resident of New Canaan, CT passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Born in 1928 in Grosse Pointe, MI, she attended Grosse Pointe Country Day followed by The Principia Upper School in St. Louis, MO. Catherine graduated from Smith College with a degree in economics, then went on to receive her MBA from the University of Michigan. She was one of the first women to hold a job at General Electric, working in market research. In 1952 she was married to her late husband George Schaeffer Ritchie. Catherine and George moved to New Canaan in 1962, where they raised their family of six children. Catherine was a tireless volunteer in the community that they loved, including organizations such as the flagship Meals on Wheels, the Junior League, New Canaan Bridle Path Association, and the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. She continuously served at her beloved church, the First Church of Christ Scientist, as First Reader, Treasurer, and numerous other positions. Catherine also hosted numerous charitable and church events at her home. Catherine will be remembered by her dedication to family, her generosity to all who needed help and her unwavering faith. Catherine is survived by five children: Catherine Killeffer of Chapel Hill, NC, Elizabeth Ritchie of Redding, CT, G. Scott Ritchie of Redding, CA, Suzanne Dakin of Denver, CO, and Josephine Dentzer of Sunset Beach, CA, eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband George Ritchie and her daughter Trudy Ritchie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of Christ Scientist, 49 Park Street, New Canaan, Connecticut 06840. Condolences may be shared with the family at https://hoytfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020