George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Church
28 Commonwealth Ave.
Chestnut Hill, MA
O'Rourke, Charles E., of Brookline, formerly of New Canaan, CT, April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn T. (Burke) O'Rourke. Devoted father of Christopher O'Rourke of Jamaica Plain, John O'Rourke of Roslindale, Timothy O'Rourke of Jamaica Plain, Stephen O'Rourke, of New York, NY, and Matthew O'Rourke and his wife Amy Morrissey of Jamaica Plain. Grandfather of Gus Morrissey O'Rourke and Gabriel Morrissey O'Rourke of Jamaica Plain. Brother of the late Gerard "Gary" O'Rourke.
Graduate of Watertown High School, Boston College class of 1951, Master's Degree, Brown University, and MBA, Fordham University. Former longtime employee of Union Carbide Corp., and Carbtrol, Inc. Former longtime resident of New Canaan, CT, former member of the New Canaan Senior Men's Club, American Chemical Society, and former treasurer of CDA. Longtime parishioner of St. Aloysius Church, New Canaan, CT and St. Thomas More Church, Darien, CT. World War II Veteran, U.S. Navy.
A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, Friday, May 3 at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Charles' memory be made to Boston College Financial Aid, Boston College, 140 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467, Attn: Cadigan Alumni Center. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Dedham, MA.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2019
