Charlotte Seeley Gregson Dubs
Charlotte Seeley Gregson Dubs, 95, passed away on September 3, 2019 at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut.
Carla, as her friends called her, was active in community service her whole life. She was born in Buffalo, New York, on December 28, 1923, the daughter of the late John Edward and Charlotte Philp Gregson.
Carla was educated in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PCW, now Chatham University, where she studied history, German, and French. On August 5, 1944, she married Marne Arthur Dubs. She was a technical writer for Curtiss-Wright in Buffalo, New York, during the Second World War. In 1962, she and Marne moved to New Canaan, Connecticut, where they spent 43 happy years.
She is survived by her husband Marne, two children: Andrea (Robert) Moorhead, and Michael Lawrence (Melanie) Dubs, and two grandchildren, Ellen Amelia Dubs and David Gregson Dubs of Belle Mead, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her son John Gregson "Greg" Dubs.
Carla saw needs in her community and worked hard to fill them. Each project had a special place in her heart. She ran successful campaigns for the United Way in Kenmore, New York, and in New Canaan, Connecticut, where she was also involved in St. Mark's Episcopal Church's COPE organization. She was the de facto archivist for the church and delighted in sorting through historical letters, photographs, and documents. Carla's most wonderful accomplishment was the 1972 founding of the Day Care Center of New Canaan. It was a truly visionary endeavor; she recognized the need for such a facility and energized people to support the idea and contribute their best to the financing and founding of the Center. She was also president of the New Canaan Senior Center in 1988. Carla served as president of the Family and Children's Services of Stamford, Connecticut for many years. In 1993, she was elected "Woman of the Year" by the New Canaan branch of the American Association of University Women. Among her honors was the 1982 "Donald F. Cameron Human Kindness Award" for her many gifts to the community.
Carla was an opera buff, and enjoyed every Saturday afternoon Metropolitan broadcast. She imparted her love of the piano and languages to her children. Her gardens were legendary, her cooking a delight, and her talent as a seamstress remarkable. Carla loved animals and took in many a stray cat. Sharing a great love for history, she and Marne traveled to England, Scotland, and France often. On her night table there were always several historical novels and guide books to castles, manor houses, and churches and abbeys.
Funeral service and interment in Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan, are private. Memorial contributions in Carla's memory may be made to a charitable organization of your choice or to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, www.fidelco.org
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019