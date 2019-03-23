Clifton Wales Fichtner

Clifton Wales Fichtner of Easton, MD. and previously of Old Greenwich, CT died Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Easton, Md. He was 91. Mr. Fichtner was born and raised in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Madeline and Charles C. Fichtner. Mr. Fichtner attended Mercersburg Academy, and subsequently enlisted in flight school in the U.S. Navy. World War II ended shortly after his enlistment, thus returning him to private life where he enrolled in Harvard University and was a member of the cheerleading team.

Mr. Fichtner had a long career in a variety of operational and marketing roles culminating with position of Senior Director of Marketing at AARP. Mr. Fichtner was a longtime member of The Rocky Point Club.

He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Elleanor W. Fichtner of Easton, Md.; and is survived by his son, Charles C. Fichtner II of Easton, Md.; daughter, Christianne C. Fichtner of Denver, CO; son, Dean W. Fichtner of New Canaan, CT; and ten grandchildren.

A private memorial will be held at a future date in Greenwich.