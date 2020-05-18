CONSTANCE B. MAASS

Constance B. Maass, 92, died peacefully Sunday, May 10th, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Born in Summit, New Jersey, Connie grew up in Chatham, Ocean Grove, and Shrewsbury, and later moved to Greenville, South Carolina. She was a daughter of Leonard Lees and Helen Louise West Broome.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert H. Maass, her sister, Claire B. Wagner, and a grandson, Robert A. Jansen.

Connie is survived by a daughter, Daryl M. Mathers of Richmond, VA, a son, William R. Maass (Shelagh) and a daughter, Margaret M. Jansen (William), both of New Canaan, CT, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In 1944, Connie graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, South Carolina, and attended Philadelphia Museum School of Industrial Arts, Frij Academie Den Haag, Drew University in NJ, Museum of Fine Arts School in Houston, New School for Social Research in New York, and Vermont Studio School. In 1947, she married Bob, whom she had known from age five.

With homes in Madison and North Beach, NJ, and while raising three children, she and Bob lived in Antwerp, Belgium; Hamburg, Germany; The Hague, The Netherlands; Thessaloniki, Greece; Milan, Italy; Crans-Montana, Switzerland; Houston, TX and Captiva Island, FL. In subsequent years, Connie also lived in Barnegat Light, NJ, Sanibel Island, FL and Richmond, VA.

Connie was able to balance her close family life with her many creative, intellectual and athletic endeavors. She was an artist from the age of seven, and while she worked in a variety of mediums, her lifelong passion was painting with oils and acrylics. No matter where she was living, she maintained a studio, taught, and participated in numerous solo and juried group exhibitions. Her paintings reside in both private and corporate collections.

Connie will be remembered for her competitive spirit, her fun-loving disposition and a wonderful sense of humor. She was loved by many.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedarfield Resident Program – Art Fund, Attn: Pam Watson, 2300 Cedarfield Parkway, Richmond, VA 23233.



