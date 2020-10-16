1/1
Cynthia Mary Franco
1957 - 2020
On October 13, 2020, Cynthia Mary Franco (née Schlick), loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at home. She passed at the age of 63 surrounded by family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Cindy was born on January 1, 1957 in Burlington, WI to John and Patricia Schlick. She studied music at Alverno College in Milwaukee and pursued a successful career in modeling, appearing on both high fashion runways and in campaigns and catalogues. On August 22, 1981, she married Richard A. Franco, Jr., and they raised a daughter, Elizabeth, in New Canaan, CT.
Cindy was well known around New Canaan. She had a sharp eye for style, which was apparent to all those who encountered her in her many retail positions in town. She also served as an elected town Constable for 9 years. Music was both a talent and a passion; she played piano, and was a member of the parish choir at St. Aloysius Church.
Cindy was the life of the party, and lit up every room she entered with her beauty, grace, wit, and free spirit. She loved to cook, and was happiest in the kitchen; preparing food for her family was one of the many ways she showed her love. She was also a talented seamstress. A farm girl at heart, Cindy maintained beautiful gardens that produced a variety of fresh herbs and vegetables. Most of all, Cindy loved her family and was a dedicated mother. She cherished spending time in New York City with her daughter and, eventually, her son-in-law and new grandson, whom she adored.
Cindy is survived by her husband Richard, daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Jonathan, and grandson Henry; parents John and Patricia Schlick, siblings Timothy, Elizabeth, and Michael Schlick, and mother-in-law Gloria Franco. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Richard A. Franco, Sr.
Her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church. A private interment will follow. A public walk through visitation will be held at Hoyt Funeral Home on Sunday, October 18 from 2-5 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear masks as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Aloysius Church Choir.
The following link is for the live stream of the service:
https://boxcast.tv/view/cindy-franco-memorial-service-jt1xcf4kujw3vnwhry62
For online condolences please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com



Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hoyt Funeral Home
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
(203) 966-0700
