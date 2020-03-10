|
|
Cyrus P. Anfindsen
Cyrus P. Anfindsen, a longtime resident of New Canaan, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Friday, February 28th, at the age of 85.
Cyrus is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maury Ballantyne Anfindsen, his children, Peter, Bruce and Heather as well as his cherished grandchildren, Holly, Dean, Anna, Trevor, Brooke and Avery, who affectionately called him "Bop". He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Beatrice Anfindsen, his brother, Edward Anfindsen Jr. and sister, Beryl Lyons.
Cyrus was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and grew up in West Orange, where he attended West Orange High School. He graduated from Middlebury College in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in Economics, eight varsity letters and was the captain of both the basketball and baseball teams. He later served as Middlebury's Alumni Giving Chairman and remained a loyal advocate of the college throughout his years. He also graduated in 1958 from the London School of Economics. Following his studies, Cyrus was a Captain in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Devens, Massachusetts.
Cyrus began his professional career as a portfolio manager at the U.S. Trust Company of New York and spent most of his career as a Partner and Managing Director of Institutional Sales at C.J. Lawrence in New York City.
Cyrus was very active in various roles and activities in New Canaan, including Commissioner for New Canaan Boys Baseball, Annual Giving Chairman for the New Canaan YMCA, President of the Country Club of New Canaan, Treasurer of the Winter Club of New Canaan, YMCA Indian Guides Ute Tribe, New Canaan senior men's reading group and an active member of the Congregational Church.
His interests included sports, military history, reading, golf, body surfing in Nantucket and spending time with his grandchildren.
Cyrus will be remembered by his friends and family as gracious and kind. He was a steadfast optimist who brought out the best in all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.
A special thank you to the Congregational Church and his caretaker Peter Aramu for their support and loving care during his final years.
A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church in May.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations can be made to the Youth Group at the Congregational Church of New Canaan, 23 Park Street, New Canaan, Connecticut 06840.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020