Daniel Fitzgerald

Daniel Fitzgerald, 88, a longtime New Canaan resident died peacefully Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Norwalk, CT with his loving son and daughter- in-law by his side. Born in Queens, NY, July 8, 1930, he was the son of the late Daniel and Julia O'Callahan Fitzgerald. Dan was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 1983.

Dan spent his professional career as a Corporate Securities and Real Estate Attorney in New York. Dan was a founding member of the New Canaan Town Players, a longtime Lecture and Choir member at St. Aloysius Church.

Dan is survived by his son Daniel J. Fitzgerald (Kathryn) of Wilton, CT and their son Daniel John Fitzgerald. A brother, James Fitzgerald and a sister Eileen Fitzgerald also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Aloysius Church, Cherry ST., New Canaan, CT. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 8:30 AM at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Covenant House: https://www.covenanthouse.org/donation-options

For online condolences and directions, visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary