|
|
David Solon Borglum
David Solon Borglum, 87, husband of the late Cecilia M. Borglum of Wilton, died peacefully on September 17, 2019.
Born October 15, 1931 in New York City, and raised in New Canaan/Wilton, CT, he was the son of the late Paul and Harriet Borglum. David was one of two children. He graduated from Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, in 1954 with a degree in Civil Engineering. David served in the United States Army reaching the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, and was a member of The National Association of Atomic & Nuclear Veterans.
David started his career in New York City working for George A. Fuller Company where he met his life-long love Cecilia. They married in 1960 and shared a spectacular 3-month honeymoon traveling around Europe before settling in the Silvermine Community of Wilton. Together, they enjoyed 55 years of marriage, while raising six children. David went to work for his father at his residential construction company, Borglum & Meek, and eventually took over the family business.
David adored his family and kept himself busy with numerous sports activities for both himself and his kids, as well as outings and great camping vacations. His passions were golfing at his beloved Silvermine Golf Club; skiing in Vermont, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming; playing with the Golden Oldies men's softball team that he founded; and especially volunteering for the various organizations to which he belonged, including: New Canaan Kiwanis Club, Silvermine Association, Carpenters Union Board, AmeriCares and the Wilton Democratic Committee.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Fry; his six children: Felicia Borglum-Lamond and husband Randall Lamond of Wilton; Christian Borglum and wife Lori, of Souderton, PA; Diane Borglum of Wilton; Andrew Borglum and wife Susan, of Ramsey, NJ; Thaddeus Borglum of San Diego, CA and Justin Borglum of Wilton. His eight grandchildren are: Michael and Elizabeth Lamond, Alexander, Nicholas and Aaron Borglum; and Nicole, Zachary and Cassandra Borglum.
Family and friends may greet the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27 at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan. A private burial is scheduled for Saturday September 28 at the Hillside Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Lunch Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. at Silvermine Arts Center: 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a scholarship fund to be named in his honor. Checks should be made payable to:
Kiwanis Club of New Canaan (please note in memo David Borglum Scholarship fund)
PO Box 571
New Canaan, CT 06840
For directions and online condolences, visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019