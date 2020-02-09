Home

David Hunziker

David Hunziker Obituary
David P. Hunziker
David P. Hunziker, aged 70, formerly of New Canaan, passed away on January 24, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia, after a short illness. Mr. Hunziker was born December 4, 1948, in Sparta, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of New Canaan High School, Class of 1969; Transylvania University, Lexington, Kentucky, Class of 1973; and University of Montana at Billings, with a Masters in Rehabilitaion Therapy. David worked in rehab therapy and with Mobil Oil Corporation.
David was predeceased by his parents Donald P. Hunziker and Alice B. Hunziker, of New Canaan. He is survived by his brothers Robert (Joan) of North Chesterfield, Virginia, and Don (Rebecca) of Winter Haven, Florida, plus nephews, a niece, and many cousins.
Services and interment will be held by the family in Sparta, Wisconsin.
Donations in David's memory may be made to visiting Nurse & Hospice of Faifield County at 22 Danbury Road, Wilton, Connecticut 06897.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020
