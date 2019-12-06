|
|
David N. Elders
David N. Elders, 78, of Rowayton, CT died peacefully on Sunday the 1st of December 2019, at Westchester Medical Center. Dave was born in Port Chester, NY on February 1, 1941. He was the son of the late Irwin and Irene Elders. He graduated from New Canaan High School in 1959 where he played baseball, football, and hockey. He was later inducted into the New Canaan Athletic Hall of Fame. He went on to Dartmouth College in 1963 where he played Varsity hockey, was a member of Phi Delta fraternity, and the Dragon secret society.
Following college Dave began his career in marketing and went on to successful endeavors in real estate development and the software industry. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved boating, skiing and playing golf with his family.
But his real passion was the joy he experienced contributing to others. He was one of the founders of the Darien Youth Hockey Association and spent many years coaching his sons and countless other kids in youth hockey and baseball and later the Darien High School Hockey team. Additionally he co-founded and was active in Safe Rides. He also spent many years working with and was a former chair of the board of directors of Kids In Crisis, of Greenwich CT.
His spiritual journey has been informed, guided and grounded in his study of The Urantia Book which he and his wife Marta have been committed to for the last fifty years. It is their ground of being and has provided a vision of our next steps in an eternal journey. Dave has served Urantia related organizations over the past decades as President of Urantia Brotherhood, a board member of Urantia Book Internet School, and co-chairing international and local conferences. It was his core and his truth.
And his deep found joy was/is in his beautiful and amazing grandchildren who he loved so deeply and was so loved by.
Dave is survived by his wife Marta his two sons and their families. Matt and Christine, sons Jack and Luke of Tiburon, CA and Brad and Karen, children Cameron, Katie, and Aidan of Darien, CT. and his siblings Christopher and Theresa of Andover Vermont, Susie of Tucson, AZ, and Laurie and Dick of Enfield, CT.
A Celebration and Remembrance of Dave's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Wee Burn Country Club, Darien, CT at 12 Noon.
In lieu of flowers the family requests in Dave's spirit to please do a random act of kindness and hug the ones you love.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019