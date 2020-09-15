David Starr
David Starr, age 62, formerly of Concord, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was a graduate of New Caanan High School in 1975 and received his BA at New England College in 1983. He was a proud member of the Liberty Utilities family for 13 years. David had a larger-than-life personality that was only matched by his unwavering kindness and dedication to his family and friends. He was never too busy to lend a hand and would go out of his way to help others.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joan Starr.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Burley Starr; sons Justin and Kyle Starr; siblings Richard (with wife Cindy), Jeffrey (with wife Orlyna) and Wendy Starr; uncle Quentin Augspurger(with wife Nody); cousins Deborah Tuxhorn, Gail Rector and Mindy Starr-Pfahler; and nephews Matthew, Gregory, Jeffrey Jr. and Andrew Starr. His booming voice and trusted cowbell, even in a crowded stadium, were unmistakable to those who knew him and inevitably propelled him to legendary superfan status at his sons' sporting events - much to the chagrin of athletic directors and referees everywhere. An active member of his community, he often volunteered his time and skills to improve the Concord neighborhoods he called home for nearly 28 years. To that end, he also committed to his country's future, volunteering countless hours over the years to assist Concord Voting Ward 10. Undoubtedly, his pertinacious desire to donate blood to the American Red Cross helped save countless lives of those who will never meet him. Despite his often busy schedule, he was also a man who appreciated the little things in life, such as smoking a quality cigar and brewing his own micro beer. There was never a task that was too daunting for his "Mr. Fix-it" skillset, knack for improvisation, and unrivaled work ethic. Described by some as a gentle giant, he was capable of befriending anyone and everyone willing to give him the opportunity to reveal his quirky sense of humor and inquisitive mind. The unofficial pyrotechnic expert of all Starr-family July 4th events, he embraced every opportunity to bring fun and joy to the lives of those he held dear. Those who knew him can attest that David spoke often regarding his sons, leaving no mystery as to how proud he was of his boys.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH 03301.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations to the American Red Cross "in memory of David Starr" at 2 Maitland St, Concord, NH 03301.
