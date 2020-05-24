Deborah Coughlin
Deborah A. Coughlin
2 Corinthians 5:8 "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord"
Deborah A. Coughlin, RN of Glastonbury, CT beloved wife of Athanasios "Pizza Man" Agorastos, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 67 after an exhausting battle with COVID-19. Born in Stamford, CT, she was predeceased by her parents, Warren "Jack" and Rev. Keren (Lord) Coughlin.
Deborah was a graduate of New Canaan High School and graduated college with Associates Degrees in Business and Science, Medical Billing and Coding, and Nursing. She pursued a new career in nursing at Goodwin College at the age of 55 after raising her six daughters. After fulfilling her educational goal, she worked as a Registered Nurse Supervisor at several area nursing homes. She loved her pets, trips to Florida, shopping, the beach, pink lipstick, cozy fleece blankets, fuzzy socks, praying in the sunshine, giving to others, and time with her family. In September 2019, Deborah and her husband enjoyed a romantic trip to Greece, which was a highlight for them both. Deborah sparkled with colorful pizzazz and her personality evoked laughter, joy, and a spice for life. Her beautiful spirit will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She found happiness in sharing the love of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and she is now at home with Him. John 3:15 is one of her favorite Bible verses, "That whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have eternal life."
Besides her husband, Deborah is survived by her two brothers, Warren "Buzz" Coughlin (Valerie), and Rev. Dr. Kevin Coughlin; six daughters, Caterina (Robert) Coleman, Keren (Joseph) Gonzalez, Rosetta (Ben) Weir, Maria (Ty) Gallagher, Stephania Hrvatin, and Isabella Hrvatin; ten grandchildren, Mackenzie, Joshua, Patrick, Angel, Alex, Morgan, Tyler, Jack, James, and Vincent; great-grandchildren, Jakub and Kinsleigh; and nephews, Cody and Jake. She loved having all six of her daughters together in one room, as she was proud of the lives she created. Her grandchildren enjoyed time with their funky and fun "Grandma Shoppies" and "Grandma Pom-Pom".
Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society in remembrance of Deborah's beloved dogs: Max, Dayzee, and Pom-Pom. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in New Canaan Advertiser on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
Thinking of your entire family at this very difficult time. We are very sorry for your loss.
Jim and Holly Dillon
Neighbor
May 23, 2020
Deborah, you were a blessing to your family and they will miss you so much. You fought bravely and are with the Lord. Our deepest condolence to your lovely family. My family and I grieve with yours, as we wait until it is our day when the Lord calls us. Sincerely, Barb Zeman
Barb Zeman
Friend
May 23, 2020
You will forever be apart of our lives. I know you are having a great time in heaven with your family & Jesus. Love you always. Its never goodbye...its see you later ❤ Sending lots of prayers and love to the family.
JOSEPH
Family
May 23, 2020
Lynn Fortin
May 23, 2020
My condolences to your family. I followed your story on Facebook in the survivors group and was rooting for your mom and praying, and I am so sorry for loss. I am also one of six kids, and we are all so close (except I have two brothers! 4 girls....) so I cant imagine.... I pray for your family to heal and please know your mom and grandfather are with you in everything you do. I lost my grandmother last year, and she lived w us for thirty years, like a second mom and I cant even wash dishes without thinking of her bc she literally taught me everything I know. It makes me sad, but I also feel so lucky to have had someone in my life that I can think of when I wash the dishes, if that makes sense. Sending lots of love to you
Denise RN, NYC
Denise
May 23, 2020
Sending Peace, Love and Blessings to the family....
Marlene Simpkins
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
Heaven has gained an angel! Rest in eternal peace Ms. Deborah.❤
Beola Shearin
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
A valuable life, a dear person to many. I did not know Deborah but have followed her journey recently. Just seeing her picture tells me everything about her. Sending love and condolences from Guanajuato, Mexico.
Sincerely, Dr. Susan Cofer Jones
Susan Cofer Jones
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
Although you did not get to meet so many people on FB who were praying and thinking of you, we followed your story as if you were our friend. I cried when I heard of your passing. RIP beautiful lady. You made this world better with your gift of fun and love.
Rosa
May 23, 2020
Lifting the family up in prayer. It's been such a pleasure and Privilege to learn so much about my Sister-Nurse. I've never met this beautiful Angel, but through her beautiful daughter, i feel like i know her spirit. Thank you to her daughter Sissy, for allowing complete strangers to learn about her mom. I am holding you all near and dear and continuously sending prayers to heal your broken heart. I am soooo sorry for your loss. She is truly worthy of being celebrated.
Terese Aasata Toppin
May 23, 2020
Prayers for you all.
Lorri Connolly
Friend
May 23, 2020
As a mother you've said it all, as a nurse you've modeled leadership care and compassion for the loneliest places imaginable, nursing homes. Your daughters verify the rest. Enviable is your walk down the Hebrews 11 hall of fame!
C Pat Lanyon
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
Although I was not fortunate to share your space here on earth, I did, however, follow your journey on FB . You were very much loved by many and wil be greatly missed by more. Fly high now ma'am, the Angels are waiting.
Kimberly
May 23, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Deborahs daughters ,grandchildren,husband and family. I worked with Deb a few years back beautiful person and a compassionate nurse .Sissy, my thoughts and prayers to all of you .
Lisa Lavigne
Coworker
May 22, 2020
I will miss and love you forever. I will carry you in my heart forever. Until we see each other again..... Love you mommy ❤
Sissy
Daughter
May 22, 2020
My condolences to the family
Nikisha
Coworker
May 22, 2020
I wish you could have known how many people prayed for you and now for your loving family. May they find comfort in knowing so many people cared.
Janet Rose Pogar
Friend
