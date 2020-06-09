Diane Johnson Blasco

New Canaan, Connecticut– Diane Johnson Blasco- Diane, a longtime resident of New Canaan, passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2020 at her summer cottage in Southport, Maine.

Diane was born in Bronxville, New York on October 24, 1957 to Loretta Donnelly Johnson and George Ernest Johnson, who met and married in Mt. Vernon, New York. She was the sixth of nine children and a graduate of The Academy of Good Council High School in White Plains, New York and Loyola University of New Orleans. Following graduation, she enjoyed success at Xerox Corporation in New York City before starting her family.

Diane was an energetic, caring, loving mother and wife, a thoughtful sister, interested aunt, and helpful friend. Her life's journey was a legacy of important life values - continuous learning, grand family-centered adventures, challenging work in support of ambitious goals, and a deep Christian faith rooted in love for family, friends, and nature. These qualities and the beautiful homes she designed, built and lovingly shared with all, attest to her highly developed and integrated gifts used in service to family and friends.

Diane's life and her many pursuits were infused with practicality, learning, and the appreciation of beauty. She questioned everything with an eye towards cultivating a greater sense of inner peace – in herself, her children, her relationships, her faith experience and her life decisions.

She shared the wonders of life with those around her through her creativity, out of the box thinking, and connection with nature. She particularly loved spending summers in Maine exploring its beautiful coast with her family, going on boat rides with friends, and watching the sunset as she paddled around Cameron's Cove. Her family and friends will miss her joyful gatherings, her love of flowers, her well-researched insights, and her zest for living each day fully and with gratitude.

Diane was interred on May 22, 2020 in the Rhinebeck Cemetery beside her beloved brother Tex Johnson. She is survived by her four children Caroline Blasco, Matthew Blasco, Kate Blasco, and Patrick Blasco of New Canaan, Connecticut and her former husband, Keith Blasco of Pound Ridge, New York. She is also survived by her four sisters, three brothers and brother and sisters-in-law: Eileen Funkhouser (William) of Bridgewater, NJ, Karen McGorry-Cross (Frank) of Eastham, MA, Virginia Boland (Donald) of Millwood, NY, Laura Pedlow (Joseph) of London, England, Robert Johnson (Valerie) of Fairfax, VA, Matthew Johnson (Amy) of Crestwood, NY, Eric Johnson (Sandy) of Darien, CT, Jenny Pritchard (Arthur) of Rhinebeck, NY, as well as thirty loving nieces and nephews



