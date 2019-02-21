|
|
Diane Louis (Webb) Prescott
Mrs. Diane Louise (Webb) Prescott, born on January 3, 1932 in Garden City, New York, to the late Mildred Eileen Bryan and the late Millard Douglas Webb, passed away peacefully at age 87 on February 13th, 2019 in New Canaan, Connecticut. Upon graduating from Skidmore College in 1953, Diane worked as a jewelry designer in New York City. Diane was also a prolific and talented watercolor artist, bringing to life through her paintings her love of sailing and the sea. Diane was the beloved wife of Amos Prescott. She is survived by her husband; son, Henry H. Hunter, Jr.; daughter, Alison Potter; and brother, Bryan Webb. Her artistic expression, sense of humor and generosity will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her. The memorial service will be private. Edward Lawrence Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 2119 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019